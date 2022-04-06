277,953 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,714,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

ED stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

