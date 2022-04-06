Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $50,980,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $182.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

