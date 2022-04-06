Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 485,215 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 485,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

