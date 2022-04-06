National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

