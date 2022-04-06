Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $26.38 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 759,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.88% of PagerDuty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,681,103. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

