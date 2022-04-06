Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.