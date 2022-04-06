William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

