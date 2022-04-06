CME Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

