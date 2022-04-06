Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

