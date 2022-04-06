FY2022 EPS Estimates for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lowered by Analyst

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for VolitionRx in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 1,428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

