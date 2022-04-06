FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logiq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80).
Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on Logiq in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.
