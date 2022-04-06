National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

