NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NG stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

