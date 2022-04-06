Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Down 1.9%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.45 and last traded at $135.45. Approximately 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 730,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 45,600.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,018,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

