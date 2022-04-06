Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.7%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 2,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 552,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $764.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,516 shares of company stock worth $613,021. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

