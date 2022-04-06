Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Receives C$25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.79. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$17.25 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

