Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

ZS opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.41. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

