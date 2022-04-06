American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Down 2.1%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.18 and last traded at $99.41. 20,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,350,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

