Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 525 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $22,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 163,228 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

