IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 2,144 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

