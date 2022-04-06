IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 2,144 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 5th, David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84.
  • On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.
  • On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.