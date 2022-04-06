Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 22.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.