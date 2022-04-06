Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 22.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

