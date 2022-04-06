Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Raised to GBX 22 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £404.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.91. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

