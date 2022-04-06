Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Raised to GBX 22 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £404.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.91. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.29).
