Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $327.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

