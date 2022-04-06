Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

