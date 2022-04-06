Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 189,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $109.76 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.