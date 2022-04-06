Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,504,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Graco by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

