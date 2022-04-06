Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

