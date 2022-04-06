Berenberg Bank Raises Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target to GBX 590

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:AUY opened at GBX 430.70 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.44. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

