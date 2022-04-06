Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.