Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 61.15 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.