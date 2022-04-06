The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $36.42 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

NYSE:GS opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $318.55 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.