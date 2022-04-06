Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.