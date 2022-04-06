Truist Financial Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

