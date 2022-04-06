$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.