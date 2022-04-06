-$0.21 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

