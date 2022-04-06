LSV Asset Management Takes $94,000 Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

