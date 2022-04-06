LSV Asset Management Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furnishings worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 149.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 212.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

