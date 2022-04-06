LSV Asset Management Sells 10,966 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. VSE Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.