Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

TMHC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after acquiring an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

