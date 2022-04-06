Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. QCR has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.