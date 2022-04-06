Truist Financial Weighs in on Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wix.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 4,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

