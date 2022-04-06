Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.65

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 36416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

