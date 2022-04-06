Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

