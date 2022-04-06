LSV Asset Management Has $628,000 Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

