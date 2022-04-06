Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $537.61

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $537.61, but opened at $526.19. Lam Research shares last traded at $526.11, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

