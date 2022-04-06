HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HBT Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.30. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.