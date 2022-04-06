Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 13,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,874,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.