Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 13,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,874,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

