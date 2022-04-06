St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.00

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 1391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

