54,268 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $929.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

