LSV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Flex by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

